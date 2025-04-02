Gujarat Titans crush RCB by eight wickets

Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Gujarat Titans produced an excellent all-round show to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Set a target of 170, GT completed the chase with as many as 13 balls to spare.

The swashbuckling Jos Buttler top-scored for GT with an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls, while opener Sai Sudharsan struck a 36-ball 49 as the two added 75 runs for the second wicket to put the visitors on course for their second victory in three matches.

Sherfane Rutherford remained not out on 30 off 18.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the powerplay before RCB recovered to post 169 for eight after being sent into bat.

The GT pace trio of Siraj (3/19), Arshad Khan (1/17) and Ishant Sharma (1/27) got rid of the RCB top order in the first seven overs to reduce the hosts to 42 for four.

Liam Livingstone (54), who scored a scintillating fifty, and Jitesh Sharma (33) stitched a 52-run partnership to steady the ship.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 54, Jitesh Sharma 33; Mohammed Siraj 3/19) Gujarat Titans: 170/2 in 17.5 overs (Jos Buttler 73 not out, Sai Sudharsan 49). PTI AH AH APA APA