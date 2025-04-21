Gujarat Titans defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) Gujarat Titans' top order fired once again as the visitors defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in the IPL here on Monday.

Invited to bat, skipper Shubman Gill sizzled with a 55-ball 90 as fellow opener Sai Sudharsan (52) also continued his purple patch with yet another half-century to help GT post 198/3.

GT bowlers then restricted the hosts to 159/8 despite skipper Ajinkya Rahane's 50.

Brief Score: Gujarat Titans: 198 for 3 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Sai Sudharsan 52; Vaibhav Arora 1/44) Kolkata Knight Riders 159/8 in 20 over (Ajinkya Rahane 50; Prasidh Krishna 2/25, Rashid Khan 2/25) PTI APA APA SSC SSC