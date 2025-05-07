Gujarat Titans defeat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets under DLS method

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a dramatic Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians were restricted to a below-par 155 for eight. In reply, GT chased down the revised target of 147 in the last ball of the match after two rain interruptions.

Skipper Shubman Gill was GT's top-scorer with a 46-ball 43, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowled beautifully to pick up two wickets apiece for MI.

Earlier, Will Jacks top-scored for the home team with a 35-ball 53 while adding 71 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24 balls).

Batting at number eight, Corbin Bosch smashed 27 in 22 balls to prop up MI innings towards the end.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for GT, returning figures of 2/34 in four overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 155/8 in 20 overs (Will Jacks 53; R Sai Kishore 2/34).

Gujarat Titans: 147/7 in 19 overs (Shubman Gill 43, Jos Buttler 30; Jasprit Bumrah 2/19, Trent Boult 2/22).