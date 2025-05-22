Gujarat Titans elect to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

GT, who have already secured a playoff berth, have retained the same side.

LSG, who have been eliminated from the playoffs race, have brought in right-arm pacer Akash Deep in their lineup.

Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Will O'Rourke.

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.