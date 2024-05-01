Gujarat Titan's fate in IPL to decide when will Kirsten begin Pakistan assignment

Lahore, May 1 (PTI) Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's new head coach in the white-ball formats, could join the national squad directly in Ireland if his IPL team Gujarat Titans does not qualify for the Play-offs stage of the popular T20 League.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said Kirsten, while signing the contract, had made his commitment with the IPL franchise for this season very clear. Kirsten is associated with Gujarat Titans as batting coach and mentor.

The official added that in case Gujarat make the IPL playoffs, then Kirsten will join the team in England for the last two T20 internationals. "If Gujarat don't qualify for the play-offs which will become clear by around May 16 or 17, or perhaps before that Kirsten will then join the Pakistan team directly in Ireland before series against England," the official said.

The IPL playoffs are from May 21 to 24 with the title clash scheduled for May 26.

Pakistan's four-match T20 series in England is scheduled to be held from May 22-30 before the teams reach USA for the World T20 Cup.

The PCB recently hired Kirsten on a two-year contract and there are high hopes that the South African will make the team more productive.

Having worked between 2008 and 2012 with the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, Kirsten only agreed to sign the contract with the PCB after he was assured there would be no interference in his work and the players he backed for continuity would be supported by the selectors.

"Kirsten made it clear to the PCB Chief, Mohsin Naqvi that he believes in first assessing a player and once he is convinced he is match-winning material for the team he likes to back him completely even if the player (s) go through a rough patch," the source said.

"Kirsten is also in touch with some people to bring them on the support staff for the national team," he said.

The PCB has also appointed Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie as the head coach of the Test team.

The source said Kirsten has already asked for all the data, profile studies and official reports on fitness and attitude of all the Pakistan players. PTI Corr AT AT