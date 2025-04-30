GT looking at Gill as long-term captain, process in place to help him grow: COO

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans have systems and processes in place to help Shubman Gill “grow as a captain” as the franchise has appointed the India batter with a long-term view, says COO Colonel Arvinder Singh.

A vital cog in their title-winning campaign in Gujarat Titans' maiden season in IPL 2022, Gill was appointed captain of the franchise when Hardik Pandya moved back to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 edition.

While the first year as a full-time skipper didn’t bring Gill much success as GT finished eighth, his side has been one to beat in this IPL, currently ranked third with an impressive six wins and three losses in nine matches so far.

"At Gujarat Titans, whatever we do, we don't do it for a season or two; we think long-term. When Hardik moved on, many were of the opinion that we had players who can just walk in and take on the role of a captain; but we chose to invest in Shubman," Singh said in a statement.

"This decision clearly indicated that we were investing in Shubman for a long-term, not just for a single season. The results of that investment are now evident,” he added.

Singh said GT have put in a system in place for Gill, who was appointed India’s vice-captain during their victorious Champions Trophy campaign, to develop as a leader.

“What is more important for us as an ecosystem is to understand that you cannot just make someone a captain and expect him to do everything,” Singh said.

“There is a full-fledged system and process in place that has helped him grow as a captain. This is in addition to what he has gained at the international level over the years, representing India as a vice-captain on many occasions.” “Of course, we’ve had several senior players in the team, including Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson. Shubman is someone who is very open to learning from others,” he added.

Singh said Gill, who is nearing the 400-run mark for GT once again in the IPL, is stepping up as a leader on the field.

“The transformation in his leadership from last year to this year is remarkable; he is truly stepping up as the leader on the field. It's inspiring to witness, and I believe this growth will benefit not only the Gujarat Titans but also the national team,” he said.