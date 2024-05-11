Gujarat Titans name Gurnoor Brar as replacement for Sushant Mishra

Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Gujarat Titans have roped in right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar as replacement for the injured left-arm quick Sushant Mishra.

Gurnoor plays for Punjab in domestic tournaments, and this will be his second stint in the Indian Premier League, having previously featured for Punjab Kings.

The 23-year-old has played only one T20 match till date, which was for Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants last season in Mohali. He gave away 42 runs in three overs without taking a wicket.

Outside of IPL, Gurnoor has featured in a List-A match for Punjab against Goa in 2021, finishing with figures of 1 for 62.

He has taken seven wickets in eight First-Class innings at an average of 45.57.

GT are currently placed in the eighth spot on the table with 10 points from 12 games.