Gujarat Titans post 196-8 against Mumbai Indians

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans made 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, GT rode on a 41-ball 63-run knock by opener B. Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18).

For MI, skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29), returning to action after missing the first game, took two wickets, while Trent Boult (1/34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/28 in 2 overs), Deepak Chahar (1/39) and Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) accounted for one wicket apiece.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 196-8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 63; Hardik Pandya 2/29).