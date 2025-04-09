Gujarat Titans score 217 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Sai Sudharsan struck a breezy 82 to help Gujarat Titans post 217 for 6 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Sudharsan's 53-ball innings was studded with eight fours and three sixes, while M Shahrukh Khan and Jos Buttler made 36 each after GT were invited to bat.

For RR, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande took two wickets apiece while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma got one each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 217 for 6 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 82, Jos Buttler 36, M Shahrukh Khan 36; Maheesh Theekshana 2/54, Tushar Deshpande 2/53). PTI PDS PDS APA APA