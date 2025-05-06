Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match here on Tuesday.

Gujarat brought back pacer Arshad Khan in place of Washington Sundar, while MI retained the same playing eleven from the last match.

Pacer Kagiso, who was absent from the IPL after the team's first couple of games, has rejoined the side but Gill said the South African, perhaps, needs a few more training sessions before entering the playing field.

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.