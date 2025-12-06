Gujarat Trailblazers lead after second round in ISRL season 2

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) BB Racing’s Anthony Bourdon won the 450cc international class while France’s Calvin Fonvieille clinched victory in the 250 cc international class, as Gujarat Trailblazers won the overall second round of Indian Supercross Racing League here.

Bourdon recorded his win riding a Honda CRF 450 R while Fonvieille claimed his win riding a Yamaha YZ 250, but in the 250cc India-Asia mix category, Nakami Makarim from Bigrock (Indonesia) powered through on a Kawasaki KX 250.

The event was officially flagged off by Telangana state Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy.

The participants included those from Australia, France, USA, Germany, Thailand, South Africa and more, competing alongside India’s Rugved Barguje and Ikshan Shanbhag.

The final of the ISRL will now be held in Kozhikode on December 21.