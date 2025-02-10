Gujarat's Vaidehi-Desai pair wins women's doubles gold, Karnataka’s Dev-Poonacha takes men's title

Dehradun, Feb 10 (PTI) Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhari and Zeel Desai clinched the women's doubles gold while Karnataka's Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha won the men's doubles title in the tennis competition of the National Games here on Monday.

Vaidehi and Desai beat the Maharashtra pair of Pooja Ingle and Akanksha Nitture 6-3, 6-2 to bag the gold.

The Uttarakhand pair of Jaya Kapoor and Diya Chaudhary, and Haryana duo of Anjali Rathi and Aditi Tyagi took a bronze each.

In the men's doubles final, Dev and Poonacha beat Services' pair Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar 6-3, 6-1 to win the gold.

The Delhi duo of Sarthak Suden and Shivank Bhatnagar, and Tamil Nadu pair of Abhinav Sanjeev and Manish Sureshkumar secured a bronze each.

Vaidehi is in line to win her second gold, as she also reached the women's singles final. She will face Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra in the summit clash.

Vaidehi beat Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-0 in the first semifinal on Monday. In the second semifinal, Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar was leading 1-0 after winning the first set 6-0, when Amodini Naik of Karnataka retired.

In the men's singles final, Gujarat's Dev Javia will face Ishaque Iqbal of Services.

Javia defeated Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 while Iqbal beat Karnataka's Prajwal Dev 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals on Monday. PTI PDS PDS AH AH