Gujart Titans beat SRH by 38 runs

Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Gujarat Titans inched closer to sealing a playoff spot with a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Friday.

Invited to bat, skipper Shubman Gill scored a 38-ball 76 before Jos Buttler slammed 64 off 37 deliveries for the Titans.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma (74) gave SRH a solid start but GT bowlers stopped the visitors at 186 for 6.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 224 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 76, Jos Buttler 64; Jaydev Unadkat 3/35).

Sunrisers Hyderbad 186 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 74; Mohammed Siraj 2/33, Prasidh Krishna 2/19). PTI APA BS BS