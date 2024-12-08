Advertisment
Gukesh beats Liren in 11th game, takes lead in chess World Championship

Singapore: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh clinched his second win over defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, taking a one-point lead by outplaying the Chinese in the 11th round here on Sunday.

With three more games to go in the 14-round classical format, the Indian leads 6-5, with the match likely having taken a decisive turn in favour of the 18-year-old Gukesh.

Gukesh Liren under time pressure and the Chinese blundered under pressure. Ding soon realised his mistake and immediately shook hands with the Indian.

Gukesh's win comes after seven consecutive drawn games -- and eight overall.

Liren had won the opening game to take the lead before Gukesh won the third game to draw parity, which was followed by seven stalemates.

