Gukesh draws with Liren in second game of World Chess Championship

Singapore: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh drew with defending champion Ding Liren in the second game of the World Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

Gukesh, playing with black pieces, had lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday.

The first player to reach 7.5 points among the two will claim the coveted crown in the USD 2.5 million prize money event.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

Anand held the title five times in his illustrious career.