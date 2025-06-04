Gukesh, Erigaisi in title contention as Norway Chess enters crucial phase

Stavanger (Norway), Jun 4 (PTI) World champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi have caught the imagination of chess aficionados by queering the pitch for the likes of Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, as the Indian duo makes Norway Chess title bid when the tournament recommences Thursday after a rest day.

With eight rounds completed, and just two more to go, Gukesh -- placed third with 11.5 points -- and Erigaisi, with 10.5 points, are in contention for the title in a tournament which has never been won by an Indian.

Gukesh, after an unimpressive start in the tournament, has played some tenacious chess to stage a remarkable comeback in the six-player double round-robin tournament. He began with losses in his first two games -- against world No.1 Carlsen and Erigaisi.

Just when Gukesh seemed to have hit a nice rhythm by beating Carlsen and Erigaisi in Round 6 and 7 respectively, the 19-year-old suffered a massive blow at the hands of Nakamura, who inflicted a morale-shattering blow to the Indian in Round 8 on Tuesday.

The rest day would have given Gukesh plenty of time to introspect and chart his next move, given that one more defeat in the tournament could make things virtually impossible for him.

Gukesh will take on China’s Wei Yi in Round 9, someone who has beaten him in the sudden-death Armageddon tie-break in Round 5. While Wei Yi hasn’t enjoyed great success so far in the tournament, he has thrown open the field by beating both Gukesh and Carlsen in Armageddon tie-breaks in the previous rounds.

Wei Yi’s eight points and sixth position on the table are not a true reflection of his grit and determination, as the Chinese is more than capable of throwing a spanner in the works of Gukesh a second consecutive time in the tournament.

Erigaisi, on the other hand, will meet Nakamura in Round 9, and would like to build on the success of beating the American player-cum-streamer in Round 5.

The 21-year-old, playing in his maiden Norway Chess, has been tactful and quick on the board, thanks to his proficiency in rapid and blitz. He has been in winning positions in several games too, especially in Round 7 against Gukesh, but has surprisingly fumbled in the endgames.

Though American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana is leading the field with 12.5 points, and Carlsen is a close second with 12 points, the two have looked vulnerable against the Indians. Gukesh showed he is made of sterner stuff when he defeated Carlsen in a Classical game in Round 6, leaving the Norwegian slamming the table with his fist.

In the women’s section, world rapid champion Koneru Humpy continues to be the frontrunner so far with 13.5 points and will face Chinese world championship runner-up Lei Tingjie in Round 9, hoping to increase the lead.

R Vaishali, with 9.5 points, will take on Spanish International Master Sara Khadem, knowing well that one more defeat will end her title hopes.

Pairings (Round 9): Open: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs Arjun Erigaisi (Ind); D Gukesh (Ind) vs Wei Yi (Chn); Magnus Carlsen (Nor) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA).

Women: R Vaishali (Ind) vs Sara Khadem (Esp); Ju Wenjun (Chn) vs Anna Muzychuk (Ukr); Li Tingjie (Chn) vs Koneru Humpy (Ind). PTI AM PDS PDS PDS