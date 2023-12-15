Gukesh holds Aronian in round 1 of Chennai GM tournament; Harikrishna beats Erigaisi

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Local star Dommaraju Gukesh began his campaign in the Chennai Grandmasters Chess Championship with a draw against American GM Levon Aronian on Friday.

In another match, experienced player P Harikrishna beat rapidly improving Arjun Erigaisi in an all-Indian battle.

Iranian GM Parham Maghsoodloo, the top seed, was beaten in the opening round by Ukraine's Pavel Eljanov. The game between Sanan Sjugirov of Hungary and Alexandr Predke of Serbia ended in a draw.

Playing with black, Gukesh managed to hold the highly rated Aronian to a draw as he attempts to secure a spot in next year's Candidates tournament with a good performance here.

The eight-player, all-GM tournament being held in the classical format provides an opportunity for Gukesh and Erigaisi to qualify for the Candidates tournament, scheduled for 2024.

Chennai prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi have already booked spots in the Candidates event which would throw up the challenger to the current world champion Ding Liren.

Round 1 Results: Pentala Harikrishna beat Arjun Erigaisi, Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran) lost to Pavel Eljanov, Levon Aronian (USA) drew Dommaraju Gukesh, Sanan Sjugirov (Hungary) drew Alexandr Predke (Serbia).

Standings after round 1: 1-2. Pentala Harikrishna, Pavel Eljanov - 1 point, 3-6. Levon Aronian, Dommaraju Gukesh, Sanan Sjugirov, Alexandr Predke - 0.5 points, 7-8. Arjun Erigaisi, Parham Maghsoodloo - 0. PTI SS PDS PDS