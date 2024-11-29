Gukesh, Liren draw fourth round game; remain level on points

Singapore, Nov 29 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren played out a draw in the fourth round to remain level on points in the World Chess Championship battle here on Friday.

The two players signed peace after 42 moves and are tied on 2 points each after four games of the 14-round showdown.

The 18-year-old Gukesh, who was playing with black on Friday, is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

"Towards the end, I had some chances to press better but with black this is all you can expect," Gukesh said after the game.

"I am just trying to make good moves," he added when asked about the prospect of becoming the youngest world champion.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out a draw in the second game.

"I tried to play safe," Liren said.

"I had a rest day to recover from the tough loss. I am in a very good mood. It worked well, not so bad," he added.

Viswanathan Anand is so far the only Indian to have won the title, having claimed it five times in his career.