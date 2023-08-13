Gukesh to face Carlsen in quarterfinals of WC; Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi set up all-Indian clash

Baku, Aug 13 (PTI) Three Indian players D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Sunday.

Gukesh defeated China's Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa completed a win to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi, making sure an Indian will feature in the semifinal.

After Saturday's win in game 1, Gukesh played a solid match with white pieces to secure a draw against Hao to book his spot in the quarterfinals. Carlsen defeated Ukrainian legend Vassily Ivanchuk in the second game to post a 2-0 win.

Erigaisi settled for a quick draw against Sweden's Nils Grandelius to move into the last eight.

Meanwhile, Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against their respective Russian opponents and will play in Monday's tie-breaker.

Gujrathi drew with fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi in 49 moves while Harika shared honours with second-seeded Aleksandra Goryachkina.