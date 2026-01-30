Gukesh to meet Aravindh Chithambaram as Tata Steel Masters approaches business end

Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands), Jan 30 (PTI) Fresh from his victory over Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus of Turkey, world champion D Gukesh will start the final laps of the Tata Steel Masters with a match against compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram in the 11th round here.

With just three rounds to come in the first super tournament of the year, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan is firmly in front with 6.5 points in his bag and has teammate Javokhir Sindarov, Matthias Bluebaum of Germany and local star Jorden van Foreest following him a half point adrift.

Hans Moke Niemann of United States and Erdogmus are in joint fifth spot on 5.5 points and they are trailed by Gukesh, Vincent Keymer of Germany and Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia with five points apiece.

R Praggnanandhaa and Anish Giri are next in line on 4.5, a half point clear of Arjun Erigaisi. Aravindh, on 3.5, is a half point ahead of Czech Grandmaster Thai Dai Van Nguyen.

After some early problems, Gukesh is back in business and his task cut out with two games remaining out of three. The youngest ever world champion, Gukesh will meet Niemann in the penultimate round followed by Keymer in the finale, and it could well be possible for the Indian to find a podium finish.

Praggnanandhaa, the only player from India to make it to the Candidates’ later this year, has not quite found his touch yet after a disastrous start that saw him losing two games at the start.

Picking up bits and pieces thereafter, it's not all over for Praggnanandhaa yet, but for that he needs to come back in sublime form. Praggnanandhaa plays Keymer in the 11th round.

Erigaisi and Chithambaram have had some really forgettable results and it will be really hard for both to come back in this event. Erigaisi showed early promise but after that never really got going while Chithambaram's sole victory against Nguyen came in the previous round from a position that seemed lost.

Pairings Round 11: Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6) vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6.5); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4.5) vs Vincent Keymer (Ger, 5); D Gukesh (Ind, 5) vs Aravindh Chithambaram (Ind, 3.5); Vldimir Fedoseev (Slo, 5) vs Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 6); Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) vs Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 5.5); Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 4) vs Javokhir Sindarov 9uzb, 6); Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Cze, 3) vs Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 5.5). PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS