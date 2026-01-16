Gukesh to take on Sindarov in Tata Steel opener as tough test for Indians awaits

Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands), Jan 16 (PTI) World Champion D Gukesh will aim for consistency after a largely forgettable 2025 season when he makes a fresh start at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament, taking on World Cup winner Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the first round here on Saturday.

It will be a test of time for the Indian Grandmasters in the youngest ever field of the world's oldest running elite tournament that started way back in 1938 and has been running successfully under the Tata Steel banner since 2011.

Gukesh, who won the world championship after beating China's defending champion Ding Liren in 2024, will hope to better his second-place finish in the last edition when he lost to compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-break games after matching him on points.

It was an erratic ride for him after that as he notched up some good wins, including against world number Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess, but endured the disappointment of early exits from the World Cup and Grand Swiss.

Defending champion Praggnanandhaa is the only Indian this year to have sealed his place in the Candidates tournament to be held in March-April later this year.

But form has not exactly been on his side since he cemented his spot in the final qualification tournament for the World Championship.

The top seed of the event is Arjun Erigaisi, who will not be in the Candidates but has remained on top of Indian rating list as 2025 ended.

Arjun will be seriously hoping to bag his first title here in this Dutch Coastal town that is known for some high-spirited chess amid extreme cold weather.

The fourth Indian in the fray is Aravindh Chithambaram, who has been consistent enough to remain just at 2700 rating in the recently announced FIDE list and will be playing in one of the toughest tournaments of his career.

Gukesh opted out of the last Tata Steel Rapid and blitz that indicated his resolve to go all out for the title here.

He, however, has a tough field to negotiate including the likes of local favourite Anish Giri, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Vincent Keymer of Germany apart from the Indian trio.

The format has not changed but keeping with the times, new time control has been introduced with players not getting any additional time on their clock till 40 moves are made.

This seems inspired from the Candidates' tournament that will be played on a similar pattern.

It is going to be an interesting clash between Gukesh and Sindarov who at 19 years won the World Cup.

Gukesh, the youngest ever world champion, is known for his 'no-draw' approach and it looks like the excitement will come in right from the first round.

Arjun takes on Praggnanandhaa while Chithambaram will take on Matthias Bluebaum of Germany in other matches involving Indians.

Pairings round 1: =========== Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus(Tur) vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb); Aravindh Chithambaram (Ind) vs Matthias Bluebaum (Ger); Hans Moke Niemann (Usa) vs Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo); Vincent Keymer (Ger) vs Anish Giri (Ned); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) vs D Gukesh (Ind); Jorden van Foreest (Ned) vs Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Cze); Arjun Erigaisi (Ind) vs R Praggnanandhaa (Ind). PTI Cor PM PM PM