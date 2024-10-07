Gulveer Singh finds place in eight-member senior squad for Asian Cross Country in Hong Kong

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Asian Games medallist long distance runner Gulveer Singh was on Monday named in the eight-member Indian senior team that will take part in the Asian Cross Country championships to be held on October 20 in Hong Kong.

The 26-year-old Army man had won a bronze medal in the men's 10,000m race in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Singh had an excellent run on the track this season. In September, he improved his national 5,000m record to 13:11.82 seconds during a World Athletics Continental Tour event in Japan.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee has also named the national senior and junior teams for the South Asian Cross Country Championships to be held on November 24 in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The national team that will compete at the Asian Cross Country will also get the opportunity to compete at the South Asian Cross Country in Pakistan in November.

"The participation of the athletes at the South Asian Cross-Country Championship in Pakistan will be subject to fitness," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.

"Any athlete who is unfit will be dropped from the national squad," he added.

Team for Asian Cross Country Championships: Senior Men: Gulveer Singh, Karthik Kumar, Abhishek Pal, Arun Rathod.

Senior Women: Ankita, Seema, Sanjivani Jadhav, Sonika.

Junior Men: Amardeep Pal, Kripashankar Yadav, Vinod Singh, Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale.

Junior Women: Ekta Dey, Sunita Devi, Shilpa Dhiora, Prachi Ankush Devkar. PTI PDS SSC SSC