Gulveer Singh wins 5000m gold in Challenge Cup with new national record

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) India's Gulveer Singh on Saturday set a new national record en route to winning the men's 5000m gold in the Yogibo Athletics Challenge Cup of World Athletics Continental Tour at Niigata, Japan.

Gulveer, a bronze winner at last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, clocked 13:11.82 seconds to win the gold in the World Athletics' bronze level meet.

The 26-year-old broke his own national mark of 13:18.92s set during the Portland Track Festival earlier this year.

In Portland, Gulveer had overcome Avinash Sable's record of 13:19.30s set at the Sound Running On Track Fest in 2023 at Los Angeles.

Gulveer had also broken the men's 10000m national mark during the Ten track meet in California earlier this March, touching the tape at 27.41.81s.

He then had obliterated the second oldest record in Indian men's track and field events, a time of 28.02.89s set by Surender Singh in 2008. PTI UNG SSC SSC