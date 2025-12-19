Gulveer to test ''lung capacity'' at Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata in Asian Games build-up

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) India’s national record holder in long-distance running Gulveer Singh has begun his countdown to the Asian Games, returning to defend his title at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, using the race as a key assessment of his “lung capacity” with less than a year to go for the continental showpiece in Japan.

Gulveer had finished behind compatriot Kartik Kumar (28:15.38) to claim bronze with a time of 28:17.21 at the Hangzhou Asian Games three years ago. Since then, the Uttar Pradesh runner’s career graph has risen sharply.

He currently holds national records in the 10,000m (27:00.22), 5,000m (12:59.77) and 3,000m (7:34.49), and is fresh from a golden double at the Asian Championships in Baku, where he won both the 10,000m and 5,000m titles. Gulveer had also won bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

However, Gulveer is far from settling down and is keen to further sharpen his timings ahead of the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya from September 19-October 4 next year.

"My target is obviously Asian Games gold. So I'm only focussed on training, hardwork and this is a key event in this regard," Gulveer, the country’s fastest long-distance runner and the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier in the 5000m, told PTI here.

"The 25K run here will test my lung capacity and will asses if I'm in good stead at this time," added the defending Indian Elite champion at the World 25K," added the 27-year-old.

Born in Sirsa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, Gulveer grew up with a simple dream of serving the country in the Army. That dream was realised in 2018 when he was recruited into the Force, where his aptitude for long-distance running was discovered.

In 2021, coach Yunus Khan from the Army Sports Institute spotted his potential, a moment that proved to be a turning point in his life and career.

At last year’s Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, Gulveer clinched the title with a timing of 1:14:10, but the Indian ace is keen to go better and challenge for the overall top honours.

Uganda’s Stephen Kissa had won last year’s men’s race with a time of 1 hour 12 minutes and 29 seconds, and Gulveer is eyeing a significant improvement.

"There is no pressure, only the desire to do better than last year step by step. I am thinking beyond records focusing on personal growth and winning medals for the country." He also spoke on the rise of Indian athletics after Neeraj Chopra’s historic Olympic gold at Tokyo.

"It's a great time for indian atheltics, we are proud of it. Since 2020, people look up to us," added Gulveer who trains in the USA.

Multiple national gold medallist and former Tata Steel World 25K winner Sawan Barwal said competition remained the biggest motivator.

"Competition motivates me to push harder and understand my true limits. Road races help in building the strength that matters the most on the track," Barwal said.

The women’s race is also expected to be keenly contested, led by defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav, one of India’s most consistent long-distance runners.

A two-time Tata Steel World 25K winner, Sanjivani arrives in strong form and will be eager to defend her title on a course she knows well.

"Returning as champion to the track is pure motivation for me and not pressure. I compete against myself, and this time my aim is clear, setting a new event record," said Sanjivani.

Standing in her way is Seema, the Indian Elite winner at the 2025 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and one of the fastest Indian women over long distances this season.

"My preparation is good and this time I want to perform better than my previous year. Racing against experienced athletes here is a learning opportunity and step forward," Seema said.

The landmark 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata will feature some of the world’s top road runners and carries a prize purse of USD 142,214.

With equal prize money for men and women, the top three finishers in each category will earn INR 3,00,000, INR 2,50,000 and INR 2,00,000 respectively, along with an event record bonus of INR 1,00,000.

Over 23,000 participants have registered for this year’s race, which remains the world’s first World Athletics Gold Label 25K road event. PTI TAP KHS