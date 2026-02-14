Guntas, Ananyaa shoot 71 each in third round at WAAP golf

Wellington, Feb 14 (PTI) India's Guntas Sandhu played another steady round of 1-under 71, as did her colleague Ananyaa Sood (71) on the third day of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) tournament here.

Sandhu, who has been the leading Indian, is now Tied-17th with cards of 71-73-71 to be 1-under for three days.

Sood (74-75-71) shot her week's best score and was 4-over and was T-35.

Zara Anand and Jia Kataria had earlier missed the cut.

Yunseo Yang of South Korea survived a roller-coaster round to remain in pole position to try and end her country's WAAP victory drought.

The teenager went through the full gamut of emotions en route to an even-par 72 in round three at the Royal Wellington.

Three-over through seven holes, the 18-year-old produced a gutsy comeback, covering the final 11 holes in three-under to retain her place atop the leader board for the third day in succession.

Heading into Sunday's final round, Yang leads the way on 13-under-par 203 -- two strokes ahead of compatriots Gyu Been Kim and Soomin Oh.

Kim, who led for much of the day and saw birdie attempts lip out at 14 and 15, four-putted the final green for a double-bogey seven and a round of 71.

Oh, runner-up last year, compiled a five-under-par 67 which included the shot of the championship, a seven-wood from 218 yards at the par-5 10th that stopped inches short of dropping into the cup for an albatross-two.

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines is still very much in contention.

Birdie-less for the first 13 holes, the 2024 US Women's Amateur champion carded a 73 to leave her in fourth place on nine-under 207. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC