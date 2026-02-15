Guntas Sandhu finishes T-20th in WAAP golf

Wellington (New Zealand), Feb 15 (PTI) Guntas Sandhu braved gusty wind to card 5-over 77 and finish tied 20th in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) here.

Guntas finished with a four-day total of 4-over and was the best Indian on show.

Her teammate Ananyaa Sood (82) also struggled and ended at 14-over total for a T-42 place.

Korea’s Yunseo Yang staved off the challenge fro compatriot Soomin Oh to etch her name in the record books as the first Korean winner of the WAAP.

Coping admirably with the windy conditions, 18-year-old Yang closed with a three-under-par 69, the best round of a day that saw just three-sub-par returns.

With a 72-hole aggregate of 16-under 272, Yang ended eight strokes clear of Oh, matching the WAAP’s record-winning margin set by Japan’s Yuka Yasuda in 2019.

She is also the first player to win the championship having held the sole lead in all four rounds.

With this win, Yang has earned exemptions into three major championships in 2026 -- the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, The Amundi Evian Championship in France and the Chevron Championship in the United States.