Gurjar, Ankita claim senior cross-country titles

Gaya, Jan 15 (PTI) Hemant Gurjar and Ankita of the Railways walked away with the men's and women's titles respectively at the one-day 58th National Cross Country Championships held here on Monday.

But overall, Railways (28) finished second behind Services who clinched the title with 20 points in the men's team event. Haryana with 64 points was third.

Railways on the other hand clinched the top honours in the women's team event with 16 points. Uttar Pradesh (41 points) were declared second with Maharashtra (77) coming third.

In the men's 10km run, Hemraj Gurjar of RSPB surged ahead of his rivals in the closing stages to cross the finish line in 29:30.00.

Puneet of Services was close second with a time of 29:35.00, while Sawan Barwal of Himachal Pradesh came third (29:38.00) The women's 10 km gold as expected went to Ankita, whose winning time was 34:36.00. Anjali Kumai of Bihar and Poonam Sonune (Maharashtra) took the next two places on the podium, clocking 34:47.00 and 34:47.35, respectively. PTI TAP AH