Gurpreet Pal Singh wins ACO World Senior Championship chess

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) India's FIDE Master Gurpreet Pal Singh won the gold medal at the ACO World Chess Championship in Crete, Greece.

Gurpreet is known to have coached the likes of Grandmaster and former under-10 world champion Sahaj Grover.

The nine-round tournament gave Gurpreet seven points out of a possible nine in a highly-competitive field comprising 29 countries.

Winning his first game, Gurpreet was held to a draw by German Ralph Ennerbach but then the Indian railway employee picked up bits and pieces and ended up with five victories and four draws four his seven points.

Speaking about his distinction, Gurpreet dedicated the achievement to the support system.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to my late father who was pivotal in providing all possible support as a young child," he said.

'I am truly indebted to the ACO for this new World Championship format, I am sure many people will benefit from the new initiative," he added.