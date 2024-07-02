Gutted, tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 World Cup final loss

Johannesburg, Jul 2 (PTI) A "gutted" David Miller said the T20 World Cup final loss to India was a tough blow, but the swashbuckling batter expressed confidence that despite enduring pain the resilient South African team would continue pushing boundaries.

Shedding the unwanted tag of perennial "chokers", the Proteas had marched into their maiden T20 World Cup final unbeaten.

However, they faltered in the summit clash, losing to India by seven runs.

"I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swalllow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit," Miller posted an Instagram story late on Monday.

Before the final, the Proteas enjoyed a sensational run, ekeing out wins in the pressure situations to become favourites for the title.

"This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar," he wrote.

South Africa had looked on course to a memorable win needing 30 runs in as many balls. However, Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, fashioned a remarkable turnaround picking the key wicket of Heinrich Klaasen followed by Marco Jansen.

With Miller at the crease and 16 needed off the last over, the Proteas still remained hopeful.

But a spectacular catch by Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary ended Miller's innings while deflating hopes of a South African win.

It was the closest South Africa had come to winning a title, having made seven semifinal exits in ICC global events. PTI APA TAP