Guwahati hosts Half Marathon; over 5,000 participate

Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) Thousands of runners from all across the country on Sunday participated in a 'Half Marathon' in the capital city of Assam, showcasing the grit, determination and enthusiasm of people.

The 'Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon' was organised under the aegis of Eastern Command of the Indian Army in association with the Assam government and title sponsor Coal India Ltd.

Nazeem Pulikkal and Phurba Tamang won the race in men's and women's categories respectively, an official said.

Emphius Nongrum and Teiboklang Biam came second and third among the men, while Bandasharai Marwein and Fulmoni Urang won the second and third positions among the women respectively, he added.

"The event witnessed participation of over 5,000 participants under the categories of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km in different age groups. The determination and grit shown by the differently abled who participated in the 5 km run further added to the spirit of the event," Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat said.

Over 800 women and girls participated in the run in various categories, reflecting 'Naari Shakti' in the true sense, he added.

The Sarusajai sports complex was decked up in colourful themes, symbolising celebration and festival. The route of the run was interspersed with cheering zones, dance troupes and bands all along, thereby keeping the adrenaline of the runners pumping high.

"The unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of Army's Eastern Command and the Assam government have laid the foundation for many such future events in Northeast India, forging a legacy that will be remembered for years to come," Rawat said.

The run represented a shared dream of unity, fitness, sports adventure and above all peace and prosperity across the region, he emphasised. PTI TR RG