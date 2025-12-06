Guwahati Masters: It's Mithun vs Sanskar in men's singles final, Tanvi eye women's title

Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) India will have at least one title assured at the Guwahati Masters Super 100, with Mithun Manjunath and Sanskar Saraswat reaching the men's singles final while Tanvi Sharma confirmed her place in the women's singles final here on Saturday.

Saraswat, who won his maiden senior National doubles title alongside Arsh Mohammad in Bengaluru last year, defeated Indonesia’s Dendi Triansyah 21-19, 21-9 in the semifinals.

Manjunath, in the other last-four match, outplayed fellow Indian Tushar Suveer 22-20, 21-8 to set up an all-Indian final.

In women’s singles, world junior championships silver medallist Tanvi continued her impressive run, overcoming Japan’s third seed Hina Akechi 21-18, 21-16 in a 42-minute semifinal.

The 16-year-old from Punjab, who had reached the semifinals at Syed Modi International Super 300 last week, will face Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei in the final.

Tanvi had reached the Odisha Masters final last year and finished runner-up at this year’s US Open Super 300 and the World Junior Championships, and will be eyeing her maiden Super 100 title.

Earlier, local favourite Ashmita Chaliha squandered the opportunity to reach the final, going down to sixth seed Tung 21-12, 17-21, 14-21 after winning the opening game.

In men's doubles, top seeds Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K. advanced to the final with a 21-16, 22-20 win over Indonesia’s Anselmus Breagit Fredy Prasetya and Pulung Ramadhan in a 38-minute contest.

The women’s doubles campaign ended for India as eighth-seeded Ashwini Bhat K. and Shikha Gautam lost 14-21, 10-21 to second seeds Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting of Malaysia.

In mixed doubles semifinals, Thailand’s Tanadon Punpanich and Fungfa Korpthammakit brought an end to the campaign of top-seeded Indian pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, winning 21-15, 19-21, 21-17. PTI ATK AT