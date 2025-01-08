Guwahati to host return leg Kolkata derby on Saturday

Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Defending Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday confirmed that their January 11 return-leg Indian Super League derby against arch-rivals East Bengal has been moved to Guwahati owing to inadequate security arrangements.

"Saturday blockbuster 'Boro Match' will now be played at Guwahati. See you, Mariners," MBSG, who are the hosts of the match, posted on 'X'.

The change in venue comes after the Bidhannagar Police, under whose jurisdiction the Salta Lake Stadium falls, cited concerns over inadequate security because of the Gangasagar Mela from January 10 to 18.

With the derby's fate shrouded in uncertainty, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body managing the ISL, opted to retain the original date while shifting the match to the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

This is the second time this season that the Kolkata derby has been affected due to security issues.

The Durand Cup group-stage clash on August 18 -- the season's first derby -- was affected because of the RG Kar protests. That match was eventually abandoned, with both teams earning a point each, though both progressed to the semifinals.

In the first leg fixture on October 19, the Mariners had won 2-0 with goals from Jamie Maclaren and Dimitri Petratos.

Following the defeat against the arch-rivals, East Bengal roped in Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon from Bashundhara FC, Dhaka as their coach.

Under Bruzon, East Bengal have shown improvement, losing just twice in 11 games and reaching the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 quarterfinals.

However, with only 14 points from as many matches, they sit 11th in the 13-team standings.

The team lost to Mumbai City FC at home on Monday ahead of the derby.

Mohun Bagan will head into the derby in red-hot form having won eight out of their last 10 matches.

The Mariners have also never lost to their city rivals in the ISL and would look to keep that run going. PTI TAP TAP AH AH