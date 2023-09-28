Gymnastics at Asian Games: Pranati Nayak finishes 8th in Women''s Vault final

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (PTI) Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak signed off with a dismal eighth-place finish in the Women's Vault final at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 28-year-old from West Bengal, a two-time bronze medallist at the Asian Championships, came up with a score of 12.350 after her two vaults.

North Korea's Changok An and Sonhyang Kim won the gold and silver medals respectively, while China's Linmin Yu claimed the bronze.

The only Indian gymnast at the Asian Games, Nayak faltered with her landing and received a penalty to score 12.100 in the first vault.

In the second vault, she showed better execution to produced an improved 12.600 but it was not good enough to keep her in medal contention.

On taking a risk that didn't pan out, with the twist she attempted, Nayak said it was deliberate.

"Yes, because I was just doing my best, because, it's the final competition. That's why I was crying after the event," she said.

Nayak admitted that she didn't train for the move.

"No, I did not practice it enough. I should have done more practice for the competition." On what her coach told her after she failed to deliver her attempted landing, Nayak said: "My coach said 'no problem, you tried your best, so never mind, you will try better next time'."