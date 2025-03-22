Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak wins bronze in vault final at FIG World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak on Saturday secured a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

The 29-year-old, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, came up with a total score of 13.417 in the vault final to finish third, behind American duo of Jayla Hang (13.667) and Claire Pease (13.567).

Nayak had scored 13.317 in the vault qualification.

Pranati had clinched the bronze medal in the women's vault event of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo before the Paris Olympics last year.

She also won vault bronze medals at the Asian Championships in 2019 (Ulaanbaatar) and 2022 (Doha).