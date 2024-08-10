Habib makes main round in Western India Billiards and Snooker

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Seasoned Railways cueist Rafat Habib defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Nikku Pillai 4-3 to make it to the main round of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Saturday.

Habib got the better of Pillai 64-18, 66-51, 50-58, 26-78, 71-13, 23-56.

NSCI’s Abhishek Bajaj defeated Aditya Shandilya of Hindu Gymkhana 4-1 (77-33, 47-66, 66-34, 61-54, and 66-42) while Delhi’s veteran cueist Anuj Uppal proved too good for Mumbai’s Brijesh Nanavati, charging to a straight frames 4-0 win.

Uppal recorded a win by 69-44, 83-23, 82-11, and 64-31.

Gujarat’s Rutul Pambhar got the better Thane’s Krishna Tohgaonkar 4-3 (61-29, 60-7, 37-59, 72-19, 29-50, 1-66, and 82-20).

Results – Round 3: Janak Masand (MUM) bt Shubhojit Roy (MUM) 4-1 (47-61, 85-10, 71-50, 62-48, 55-48); Anuj Uppal (DEL) bt Brijesh Nanavati (Mum) 4-0 (69-44, 83-23, 82(76)-11, 64-31); Rutul Pambhar (GUJ) bt Krishna Tohgaonkar (MUM) 4-3 (61-29, 60-7, 37-59, 72-19, 29-50, 1-66, 82-20); Oswald Massey (Guj) bt Mehul Sutariya (MUM) 4-2 (63-40, 26-59, 70-79, 75-30, 55-37, 89-49); Devendra Patel (MUM) bt Ajinkya Yelve (MUM) 4-2 (44-64, 65-35, 89(49)-5, 57-28, 38-68, 55-27); Anant Mehta (MUM) bt Swapnil Khaire (MUM) 4-1 (62-35, 83-90, 69-36, 72-46, 60-20); Suraj Rathi (PUNE) bt Gaurav Chhabra (MP) 4-0 (49-16, 65-25, 62-28, 69-44); Abhishek Bajaj (MUM) bt Aditya Shandilya (MUM) 4-1 (77-33, 47-66, 66-34, 61-54, 66-42); Rafath Habib (RLYS) bt Nikku Pillai (MP) 4-3 (64-18, 66-51, 50-58, 26-78, 71-13, 23-56, 76-54). PTI DDV AM