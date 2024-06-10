Had tears in my eyes when I read about his accident: Shastri on Pant

New York, Jun 10 (PTI) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that the news of Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident in 2022 had left him in tears and it felt "even worse" when he saw the charismatic wicketkeeper in hospital at that time.

Pant met with an accident at the Delhi-Dehradun highway on the night of December 30, 2022. His car caught fire but he made a lucky escape even though his injuries were quite severe.

After a year of intense recovery and rehab, he returned to professional cricket during the Indian Premier League this year and made his Team India return this month in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas.

"I had tears in my eyes when I read about his accident. And when I saw him in hospital, it was even worse," Shastri said in a video posted by BCCI.

"And then for him to come back from there and be back in the A-zone playing one of the biggest games of all time -- India vs Pakistan -- is heartwarming," he added referring to India's six-run win on Sunday in which Pant made 42.

The 26-year-old's 31-ball knock and his brilliant wicket-keeping played a crucial role in India's win.

Following the match, Shastri presented him with BCCI's Fielder of the Match recognition and lauded him for his innings and comeback.

"Batting.... everybody knew what you were capable of -- the X-factor you have. But, your wicket-keeping and the range of movement that got back so quickly after the operation is a tribute to how much you worked hard.

"And not just for yourself, it's an inspiration to millions across the globe that from adversity and jaws of death, you can snatch a win as well. So well done, fantastic. Keep up the good work, and keep going. Enjoy, guys; well played today." It was the second consecutive win of the event for the Men in Blue, taking them to the top of their group.

Shastri said on Sunday it was a "typical India-Pakistan game" with edge of the seat action that the fans enjoyed.

"It was a fabulous game -- a typical India-Pakistan game where the pendulum swings from one side to the other. It's a game that puts everyone on the edge," he added.

"A lot of people suffering from weak hearts have problems with heart attacks, so there are a lot of ambulances all over the place. And that showed today, with the game going all the way down to the wire.

"In the end, it's the team that ceases the big moments and holds their nerve; they come out on top." PTI AYG PM AYG PM PM