Handball at Asian Games: Indian women's campaign end with consolation win over Nepal

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian women's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note after beating lower-ranked Nepal in their last match at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

India finished at the fifth spot.

India dished out a clinical performance to outwit Nepal 44-19 in a Group B match at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium.

India's Nidhi Sharma scored maximum 11 goals with an impressive strike rate of 84.61, helping her side to a comfortable victory.

However, India are already out of medal contention after losing their two group stage matches. They had lost to 2018 silver medallist Japan and Jakarta bronze medallist China, while one match ended up in a draw against Hong Kong.

In the last edition, India finished at the ninth spot.