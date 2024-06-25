Hanuma Vihari to continue playing for Andhra after assurance from ruling party

Visakhapatnam, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian all-rounder Hanuma Vihari has committed to represent Andhra following assurance from the state's ruling party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that his grievances with the state association would be addressed.

The 30-year-old had announced in February that he would "never play for Andhra again" as he had lost his "self-respect" after being forced to quit as the team's captain. In March this year, PTI had reported that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) had served Vihari a show-cause notice after he alleged that the governing body had unceremoniously removed him as captain.

Soon after Vihari announced his decision to leave Andhra, he was approached by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Vihari was granted No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by ACA earlier this month but he changed his mind, leaving the MPCA aggrieved.

A report in ESPNCricinfo said that Vihari had held meetings with TDP officials on Monday before confirming that he would continue to play for Andhra.

"I'm so happy to meet minister Nara Lokesh gaaru (TDP general secretary) today, and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association," he said.

"I am so happy meeting him, and I have got full assurance after meeting him. I understand his aspirations for the Andhra Cricket Association.

"It's good to be back in Andhra cricket. What I faced in the last couple of years was a lot of humiliation. I lost my self-respect.

"I wanted to leave Andhra Cricket Association and move to another state, but I've now got the assurance. So, I am looking forward to coming back and serving Andhra for a long time to come." The 30-year-old has played 16 Tests for India, scoring 839 runs in 28 innings at an average of 33.56, including a century and five half-centuries. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM