Haokip's last-minute goal gives Namdhari FC full points

Ludhiana, Feb 14 (PTI) Debutants Namdhari FC registered their third win in the I-League season when they edged past NEROCA FC 3-2 here on Wednesday.

The winners led 2-1 at half time in the match played at Namdhari Stadium.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC are struggling in the ongoing league and languishing at 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

While this win gave Namdhari a sense of relief, it didn't make their position any more comfortable in the league table.

After the win over NEROCA, the home side are still in the 11th position, though their points tally has gone up to 12 from 13 matches.

NEROCA FC are currently staring at relegation, having collected only seven points from 12 matches. The last time Namdhari won a match was on December 17 last year, a 2-1 victory over TRAU FC.

Against Namdhari, however, NEROCA FC came close to snatching a point till a last-minute goal by substitute Peter Seiminthang Haokip (90+3') did the good turn for the hosts.

The other two goalscorers for Namdhari were Akashdeep Singh (35') and Harmanpreet Singh (43').

For NEROCA, Sajal Bag (24') and Mohammed Sarif Khan (84') were the scorers.