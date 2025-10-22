Harbhajan, Pollard, Du Plessis, Chawla to feature in Abu Dhabi T10 2025

Abu Dhabi, Oct 22 (PTI) Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and Piyush Chawla, alongside West Indies' Kieron Pollard and South Africa's Faf du Plessis have confirmed for the Abu Dhabi T10 scheduled from November 18-30 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here.

The ninth edition features five new teams -- Ajman Titans, Vista Riders, Royal Champs, Aspin Stallions, and Quetta Qavalry. -- joining last year’s Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and Deccan Gladiators to complete the eight-team line-up.

All the franchises have secured their respective squads with a combination of international cricketing stars and exciting young talent.

The Aspin Stallions have added former India spinner Harbhajan to their squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.

His experience and leadership will play a major role in guiding the team through their debut campaign at the competition.

With Harbhajan's spin, Sam Billings' smart batting, Tymal Mills' pace, and Andre Fletcher's explosive hitting, the Stallions have built a formidable team for the upcoming tournament.

The Ajman Titans have roped in India's World Cup-winning leg-spinner Chawla.

The franchise has also strengthened its batting lineup by bringing in Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, and Alex Hales, adding both experience and firepower to the top order.

The Deccan Gladiators boast one of the most powerful batting line-ups in Nicholas Pooran, Russell, and Marcus Stoinis to add to David Wiese's all-round experience.

The Delhi Bulls are coming in with a skilled squad for the Abu Dhabi T10, led by two of the most seasoned all-rounders in the shorter format -- Pollard and Sunil Narine.

Adding more power, the Bulls have big guns like Tim David, Rovman Powell, and Phil Salt.

The Northern Warriors also have an impressive lineup with Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Dinesh Chandimal up their ranks.

Quetta Qavalry have built a well-rounded squad with stars like Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, and Imran Tahir in their ranks.

The Royal Champs have come into the contest with a strong lineup featuring experienced players like Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, and Chris Jordan.

Vista Riders have fortified their squad by adding India's World Cup-winning pacer Sreesanth, whose experience and skill will be key to leading the bowling attack.

In the batting department, the team will rely on du Plessis and Matthew Wade to provide quick runs and set the tone at the top.

"From surprise selections to strategic additions, it's clear the teams are gearing up for a thrilling edition," chairman, Mulk Holdings and T10 Global Sports Shaji Ul Mulk stated in a release.

Full Squads: Ajman Titans: Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behandroff, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Alishan Sharafu, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan.

Aspin Stallions: Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Sherfane Rutherford, Binura Fernando, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Zohair Iqbal, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth.

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Richard Gleeson, Usman Tariq, David Wiese, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman.

Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Blessing Muzarubani, Salman Irshad, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmed, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Northern Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabrzi Shamsi, Odean Smith, Shahnawaz Dahani, Dinesh Chandimal, Hazratullah Zazai, Asitha Fernando, Sagar Kalyan, Yakin Kiran Rai, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kadeem Alleyne.

Quetta Qavalry: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Evin Lewis, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Waseem, Abdul Ghaffa, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Nasser.

Royal Champs: Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Shehzad, Niroshan Dickwella, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Rahul Chopra, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aaron Jones.

Vista Riders: Far du Plessis, Matthew Wade, S Sreesanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andrew Tye, Unmukt Chand, Ben McDermott, Dilshan Madhushanka, Nahid Rana, Angelo Perera, Sean Dickson, Harshit Kaushik, Ansh Tandon, CP Rizwan, Izharullahaq Naveed, Ackeem Auguste, Murali Vijay, Sharafuddin Ashraf. PTI SSC SSC TAP