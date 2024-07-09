Hard lengths will be effective in Sri Lanka, want to do similarly well in Asia Cup: Vastrakar

Chennai, Jul 9 (PTI) India pacer Pooja Vastrakar on Tuesday attributed her success in the T20I series against South Africa to meticulous preparation along with perfect execution of her plans and said it will hold her in good stead when India competes at the women's Asia Cup T20 starting in Sri Lanka next week.

Vastrakar, who claimed four wickets for 13 runs in 3.1 overs to help India dismiss South Africa for 84 in the third and final T20I, was adjudged player of the match and player of the series.

"It was an opportunity for me and whatever I practiced in the nets - bowling wicket-to-wicket - I executed. Bowling hard lengths help me," the 24-year-old said during the post-match presentation.

"As an opportunity and a responsibility, the team felt I should be given the new ball. And I wanted to pick up early wickets and give team a good start," said Vastrakar who ended as highest wicket taker in the T20I series with eight scalps from three matches.

"Such lengths will be effective in Sri Lanka. Want to do similarly well in Asia Cup. Tonight we tried to bowl to our strengths and give our best. All bowlers did well." Vastrakar had also taken four wickets in the ODI series against the same opponents in Bengaluru.

The ninth edition of the Women's Asia Cup will be played from July 19 to 28 in Sri Lanka.

India produced a sensational all-round show as they bundled out SA for 84 and then knocked off the required runs in 10.5 overs, scoring 88 for no loss with Smriti Mandhana blasting an unbeaten 40-ball 54.

The 10-wicket win thus helped India level the series 1-1 after South Africa had won the opening T20I by 12 runs and the second game couldn't be completed as rain washed out the entire second innings.

"We spoke about the things we need to improve and I'm proud of the way we played today. Going forward, we might have situations similar to this where we have to go hard and express ourselves," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

"We were positive today and played as a team. Whoever got the opportunity, they did really well. Self belief was there and now with Asia Cup round the corner, we want to go there and do really well." Speaking about head coach Amol Mazumdar, Kaur said: "He is really cool and keeps things really simple, the staff is very positive and this is the best staff I have ever worked with. As a team we want to keep doing the right things and keep winning." South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt rued the disappointing end to the tour.

"Not the way we want to end the series, disappointing loss. Overall, a lot of learnings. The first two games, we had a lot of positives. We should have taken a little bit more time upfront today," she said.