Hardik Bhatt returns to Mumbai City FC ahead of ISL 2024-25 season

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) India defender Hardik Bhatt will make a return to Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season after the Indian Super League side signed him on a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Hardik, 27, had previously played for the two-time ISL Cup winners during the 2022-23 season on loan, during which the team won the league shield.

He had started his career with ARA Football Club in Ahmedabad, before making his senior debut with the side in 2018.

Since then, Bhatt has played for Bengaluru United (2019-20), Hyderya Sports FC (2021-22) and Rajasthan United (2022).

After his stint with the Islanders, he returned to Rajasthan, where he came up with two assists and helped his team survive relegation.

Bhatt has so far featured in 47 competitive domestic outings, scoring two goals.

"I am delighted to be back with Mumbai City FC. The club holds a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to wear the jersey again," said Hardik after the signing.

"It's a privilege to be part of a team that consistently raises the bar by winning titles, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team's success in the upcoming season." Mumbai City head coach, Petr Kratky, said, "We are excited to have Hardik back with the club. He is a Mumbai native who has been with us before, and he is committed to improving his game and helping us move forward." PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM