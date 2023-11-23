D Harika loses in final of Speed Chess tournament

Chennai: Indian Grandmaster D Harika went down 11-15 to GM Hou Yifan of China in the final of the Julius Baer Women's online Speed Chess Championship 2023.

Harika took home USD 4,230.77 for the games she won in the tournament.

"I'm just not happy with my strength today. I think it has to do with immediately back-to-back matches... it was really exhausting," Harika said after the match.

"This is one of my favourite tournaments, being at home, you can play such matches with the best players with an amazing prize fund... I wish to come back again next year!," she added.

Harika had defeated GM Kateryna Lagno in the semifinals 12-10.

Hou earned USD 10,000 for winning the title and another USD 5,769.23 for win percentage.

Hou took a three-point lead in the first four games. Although her opponent won two games in the second half, the Chinese was in control.

"I got lucky to start with some leading positions," said Hou after the triumph.

"When this match (went) to the bullet chess, I felt like I (couldn't) see the moves... but in general, I am relatively satisfied with the performance today, especially compared to the previous match where I blundered more," she added.