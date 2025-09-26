Haris Rauf fined 30% for aggressive gesture, Sahibzada Farhan escapes with warning

Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Friday fined 30 per cent of his match fees for rude and aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India last Sunday. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open air gun-shot celebration after completion of his half century in the same match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Hars Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Earlier, Rauf and Farhan had pleaded not guilty during their ICC hearing for allegedly provocative actions in the match against India, according to tournament sources.

The hearing was conducted by match referee Richie Richardson at the Pakistan team hotel here. Both the players appeared before him in person even though the responses given by them were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday. The bitter neighbours are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.

While Rauf had mocked the Indian fans in the stands by gesturing about falling planes, Farhan's celebration after his half century in the game was also seen as offensive by the Indian side.