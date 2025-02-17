Haris Rauf resumes bowling in nets

Karachi, Feb 17 (PTI) Pakistan's injured fast bowler Haris Rauf said on Monday he has resumed bowling in the nets and was feeling comfortable, adding that it was up to the team management to decide on his selection for the Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand.

"I have started doing exercises a few days back and also resumed bowling since yesterday," Haris told reporters at the National Stadium.

"I am feeling comfortable and my body is okay now the team management will decide about my playing in the opening match," he said.

Haris, who remains one of Pakistan's key fast bowlers with his express pace and ability to take wickets in the middle overs, sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall in the first match of the recently-held three-nation event.

But he has remained with the squad despite the selectors calling up uncapped Akif Javed as a back-up after the first game against New Zealand.

Haris has a haul of 83 wickets in 46 one-day internationals and another 110 wickets in 79 T20 internationals, having built his reputation as a specialist white ball bowler.

Haris also played down the presence of just one specialist spinner in the squad and noted that there were other spinners as well in Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha and Kamran Ghulam.

"I think we have always formed a good bowling combination with pace and spin and it will not be different in the tournament." PTI Cor AH AH