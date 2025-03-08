Harleen can be a force in T20 cricket, a long-term player for India: Michael Klinger

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) Harleen Deol has the potential to be a long-term asset for Indian cricket, particularly in the T20 format, reckons former Australian batter and Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger.

Harleen has stood out with her versatility in batting for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing edition of the Women's Premier League.

In their Friday's five-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals here, she anchored the chase with a match-winning unbeaten 70, guiding her team past the 177-run target with three balls to spare.

Earlier in the season, she played the role of a finisher, scoring 34 not out in their six-wicket win over UP Warriorz in the Vadodara leg.

"If you’re an Indian coach or Indian selector, you know that Harleen can do a role at five or six in the middle, or she can do a role up top," said the 44-year-old Klinger, who scored close to 20,000 runs in domestic cricket in Australia.

"So, that becomes very attractive in terms of a T20 squad because you know she can do a number of roles and I’m really happy for her.” Klinger credited her success to an increased attacking mindset.

"This season, we asked her to show some intent and she’s done that by stepping down the wicket amongst other things.

"Hopefully, that’s something she can take forward in T20 cricket. I think she’s going to be a long-term Indian player in all formats, and she’s shown that she can be a force in T20 cricket as well,” the GG head coach added.

With four wins and eight points from seven matches, Gujarat Giants currently sit second on the points table.

Of the four wins, three have come in their last three matches as they head into their final league-stage match, against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne on Monday, high on confidence.

Reflecting on the team's resurgence, Klinger credited the depth in their bowling attack.

"If you look at it a strategy and tactical side of things, one thing we’ve got now is eight extra quality options from Kashvee (Gautam) and Priya (Mishra). Just getting those extra eight overs into our side has been a huge bonus for us." "What I've been proud of in the last 12 months is that we had a few players play the international matches for India A and India.

"That experience and exposure to high level cricket has held them in really good stead for this tournament because they're coming up against some world class Indian players and some world class international players," he concluded.