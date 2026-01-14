Harleen retired out as DC stop UP Warriorz at 154/8

Navi Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The debatable move to retire out Harleen Deol on 47 did not work as Delhi Capitals limited UP Warriorz to 154 for eight in the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

UP Warriorz troubles at the top of the order persisted with Kiran Navgire falling without adding to the scoreboard.

Captain Meg Lanning (54 off 38) top-scored for Warriorz while number three Phoebe Litchfield (27 off 20) was stumped off Sneh Rana first ball after powerplay.

Lanning and Harleen added 85 runs for the third wicket to stabilise the innings but the final flourish in the death over never came.

In search for the big hits, the management decided to retire out Harleen before the start of the 17th over.

Chloe's stay just lasted three balls.

On Tuesday night, Ayushi Soni of Gujarat Gians had become the first batter to be retired out in the brief history of WPL.

UP Warriorz lost as many as six wickets in the last five overs, managing just 24 runs.

Shafali Verma struck twice in the 20th over while the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals was Marizanne Kapp (2/24 in four overs). PTI BS APS APS