Harleen ton; Mandhana, Rawal fifties take India to 358/5 against West Indies

Vadodara: Harleen Deol scored a majestic century while Smriti Mandhana, Partika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties as India posted a mammoth 358 for five in the second women's ODI against West Indies here on Tuesday.

It is only the second time that India have put up a score of over 350 in ODIs.

Opting to bat, Mandhana (53) and Rawal (76) put up a solid 110-run opening stand.

Harleen then scored 115 off 103 balls, while Jemimah hit 52.

For West Indies, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Deandra Dottin, and Zaida James took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 358 of 5 in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 115; Pratika Rawal 76; Afy Fletcher 1/38).