Harmanpreet, bowlers guide MI to 9-run win over GG

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur’s fluent half-century was backed by an exceptional bowling performance as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by nine runs to strengthen their chances of finishing on top in the Women’s Premier League here on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Harmanpreet showcased her class as she slammed nine boundaries to score 54 off 33 balls and anchor MI to a competitive total of 179/6.

The bowlers then took over, with superb performances from Shabnim Ismail (2/17) and Amelia Kerr (3/34) as MI bowled Gujarat Giants out for 170 in 20 overs, despite a whirlwind 25-ball 61 by Bharti Fulmali.

With this win, Mumbai joined Delhi Capitals at 10 points but stayed at second position due to a lower net run-rate. MI will aim to seal their direct qualification to the final by finishing at the top when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final league match on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants, who ended their league stage with eight points, will have to play the eliminator on Thursday against the second-place team in the standings.

MI, boasting a 5-0 record against GG in the tournament's brief history, thus maintained their dominance over the Gujarat side, who had entered the match on the back of three consecutive wins.

Chasing 180, Harleen Deol (24) and Phoebe Litchfield (22) started well but Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals, leaving them at 70/5 in the 11th over.

Harleen played some elegant shots, carting three consecutive fours off Hayley Matthews, who had earlier dismissed Beth Mooney (7).

Kashvee Gautam (10), promoted to open the innings, was sent back by young Sanskriti Gupta, with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia executing a lightning-fast stumping.

Shabnim Ismail then induced a thick edge from Ashleigh Gardner (0), as Gujarat slipped to 41/3. Amelia Kerr used the DRS to dismiss the in-form Harleen after trapping her in front of the stumps.

Litchfield played some innovative shots, including a switch pull, but was eventually bowled out by Ismail as Gujarat’s chase faltered.

Fulmali then raised hopes of a turnaround when she smashed eight fours and four sixes but Amelia removed her in her last ball to dash GG's hopes. Earlier, apart from Harmanpreet, Matthews (27), Nat Sciver-Brunt (38), and Amanjot Kaur (27) also chipped in with quick knocks.

Sent in to bat, Matthews got MI off to a strong start, hammering a four and a six off Deandra Dottin in the opening over. However, Amelia Kerr (5) was run out in Gautam's over.

Matthews blasted a couple of boundaries, while Sciver-Brunt followed suit with two fours and a six as MI scored 44/1 after six overs.

Priya Mishra then dismissed the dangerous Matthews, but conceded 13 runs in her next over. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner bowled two tidy overs but Meghna Singh faced the wrath of Harmanpreet, who sent her for a couple of boundaries.

Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt added 59 runs off 40 balls before Gardner broke the stand, with a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort after getting a leading edge from the England player, as MI slipped to 105/3 in the 14th over.

Amanjot Kaur sizzled in the middle overs, striking four boundaries and a six in her quickfire 27 off 15 balls before holing out to Gardner off Gautam.

Kaur brought up her fourth half-century against the Giants with a single off Dottin but holed out in the 20th over.