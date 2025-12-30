Harmanpreet, bowlers help India beat SL by 15 runs; win T20I series 5-0

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) Bowlers backed up skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s excellent fifty as India defeated Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the fifth T20I to complete a 5-0 series whitewash here on Tuesday.

Imesha Dulani (50) and Hasini Perera (65) made well-paced fifties but Sri Lanka could make only 160 for seven in pursuit of India’s 175 for seven.

For India, all six bowlers used on the chipped in with wickets.

Spinner Deepti Sharma (152 wickets) became the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is, going past Australia’s Megan Schutt (151).

Earlier, Harmanpreet (68, 43 balls) kept India's batting together on a slightly tacky track here after the Lankan bowlers went through her side's top order quite quickly.

India were 77 for five in 11 overs, struggling for momentum after being send into bat.

Amanjot Kaur (21) and Arundhati Reddy (27 not out, 11b) supported the skipper well.

For Sri Lanka, skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets each.

Brief scores: India: 175 for 7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 68, Amanjot Kaur 21, Arundhati Reddy 27 not out; Chamari Athapaththu 2/21, Kavisha Dilhari 2/11) beat Sri Lanka: 160/7 in 20 overs (Hasini Perera 65, Imesha Dulani 50; Deepti Sharma 1-28). PTI UNG DDV